Stateline United Way in need of volunteers

The United Way is always looking for more volunteers.

President and CEO Paul Logli says there are lots of opportunities to get involved right now. He says there are a variety of things volunteers can spend their time and talents on, like reading to kids or even helping fix up older cars.

"If you look at the programs looking for volunteers, anybody with any skills could probably find a place where their skills will be useful," Logli says. "If you don't have any particular skills, you can still be useful, possibly answering the phones, mailings, that type of thing."

To learn more about any of its programs, check out the United Way's We Volunteer website.