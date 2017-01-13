Todd Smith murder trial day 3: Katrina's family becomes emotional during testimony

Day three of the murder trial of Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina in 2012, continued Friday.

Ryan Bruce, a Byron firefighter, took the stand Friday. He testified that he was fishing on the Rock River October 31, 2012 when he saw what he thought was some trash in the river. He returned to the area later and discovered that there actually was a body in the river. At that point he called police.

Several members of Katrina's family were in tears during some of the testimony Friday. Several family members had to leave the courtroom when pictures of Katrina's body were shown.

Winnebago County Sheriff Investigator Tim Speer also took the stand Friday. Speer testified that he used a chemical tool to test for blood in Katrina's car. He says the tool showed there was blood in the trunk of her car.

Speer said that the same tool can be used to test for cleaning agents and that the steering wheel and gear shift in Katrina's car tested positive for those cleaning agents, indicating that those areas had been wiped clean.

Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

