Steelers-Chiefs game on NBC moved to Sunday night

The NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs has been rescheduled from Sunday at noon to Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on 13 WREX.

The move was made because of severe weather in the forecast in Kansas City.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning, in effect all weekend in northwestern Missouri. Freezing rain is forecast all weekend, with the heaviest accumulations expected Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The NFL says moving the game time will allow local authorities more time to clear roads and will make the trip to the stadium safer for fans.