Three teens charged with arson after house fire in Freeport

Three Freeport teenagers have been arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside a vacant house Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at a home in the 800 block of East Pleasant Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses nearby told police they saw teens running from the area after the fire started.

Freeport Police says officers found the suspects inside the library a short time after the fire.

Two 18-year-olds, Cody Hooper and Brandon Vanheeren, have been arrested, as has a 14-year-old suspect. All three have been charged with arson, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing to land.

Hooper and Vanheeren are being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $50,000 bond. The 14-year-old is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities estimate the fire cause at least $15,000 damage to the house. No one was injured during the fire.