Rockford Police: Man broke into laundromat, stole quarters

A Rockford man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly broke into a laundromat on South Alpine Road.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to Alpine Village Laundromat around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a burglary.

The business owner allowed officers inside the building, where they found the bathroom door was locked. As police were getting ready to break into the bathroom, a man opened the door and came out.

Police say the man, 40-year-old Brandon Spain, had his pockets stuffed full of quarters. The owner then found several washing machines and dryers that were damaged and had quarters missing from them.

Spain, of Rockford, was arrested and charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.