TODAY'S TALK: 13 News Today talks Friday the 13th

Today marks another Friday the 13th. For years, Friday the 13th has been considered an unlucky day, if you believe in superstition.

The 13 News Today crew discussed their thoughts on superstition.

13 News Anchor Elliot Grandia and 13 News Today Reporter Austin Love agreed crossing your fingers is as superstitious as they get.

Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer seemed to be more interested in superstition saying she won't pick up a penny off the ground in fear of bad luck.

