Drug bust Thursday night lands two people in jail

Two Rockford residents are in custody after a drug bust Thursday night.

The Rockford Police Department SWAT team searched a home in the 800 block of Royal Avenue Thursday evening after fielding complaints from concerned citizens in the area.

Inside the home they found 57-year-old Jeffery Lucas and 30-year-old Samantha Luckadoo, both of Rockford.

Lucas has been charged with unlawful use of weapon by a felon, violation of the hypodermic syringes and needles act, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luckadoo has been charged with violation of controlled substances act and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.