UPDATE: Missing Town of Beloit man found dead Sunday morning

Sunday 3:37 p.m. UPDATE: The Town of Beloit Police Department says 84-year-old Stuart Austin was found dead Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office found Austin near his vehicle in a remote wooded area near the Wisconsin River on Lake River Rd. off Highway 133.

Officers say that a fisherman located Austin. There is no indication of foul play, according to police.

Police say it appears Austin's vehicle became stuck off the roadway and he appears to have succumbed to the elements.

An autopsy is pending.

---

Deputies in Rock County Wisconsin are still searching for a Beloit man who went missing almost 10 days ago.

Stuart Austin, 84, was last seen around noon January 3 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Authorities are working both on and off duty to check for Austin on Highway 51 and Highway 231, the roads family members say he traveled on the most.

Austin drove a white 2013 Lincoln MKS with the license plate -- 308-FCL.

Drivers may notice a number of officers driving slowly or walking around out of uniform on those highways during the search.