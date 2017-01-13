Byron girls knock off Lutheran; Guilford honors Monteiro's milestones

Byron's girls basketball team is the number one ranked team in 2-A in the state and showed why against Rockford Lutheran. The Lady Tigers jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-40 win, handing Lutheran its second straight Big Northern Conference loss. Byron is still unbeaten in conference play.

Lexi DeVries led the way with 28 points for Byron, who hosts a Martin Luther King, Jr. Tournament this weekend. Some of the Lady Tigers' featured games include a matchup with sixth-ranked Hall in what could be a playoff preview, and also games against East and Guilford from the NIC-10.

Guilford honored senior Kaleia Monteiro prior to Thursday's game against Harlem. Monteiro recently went over the 1,000 point and 1,000 rebound marks for her career. She had 22 points as Guilford beat Harlem, 49-47.