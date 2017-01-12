First responders honored for daily heroism at Byron Masonic Lodge

The Byron Masonic Lodge honored some local heroes from the area.

All those honored were either service members or first responders, like firefighters or EMS workers. One member honored Thursday actually became a firefighter after a dramatic rescue where he stopped a car with his own body.

"What'd happened was she had left the van running with three children in it and the little boy hopped up in the front seat and put it in drive and took off toward the highway," Josiah Henson said. "It stopped right before the highway and there was a semi coming right at them so it probably would've been a little worse had I not intervened."

The lodge says it'll continue its tradition to honor those who help their communities.