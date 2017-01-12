808 Cheesecake opens in Roscoe

Here's some sweet news--Roscoe has a new cheesecake shop.

808 Cheesecake's owners are from Hawaii but have Roscoe roots. The couple says they opened the shop to bring a slice of the islands to the Stateline.

They say visitors can expect a taste of unique Hawaiian flavors in the cheesecake.

"Our most popular one is lilikoi mousse and lilikoi is the passion fruit," Owner Lori Areyes said. "And so that's actually what started the business is us experimenting with the passion fruit."

808 Cheesecake's name is inspired by Hawaii's area code, which is 808.

The store is located at 5065 Edgemere Court in Roscoe.