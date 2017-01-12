Ogle Co. man honored for saving teen from fiery wreck

In the blink of an eye, a teenager's drive home through Byron nearly became her last.

She went off the road on Rt. 2 last summer. But thanks to a stranger, she's alive today.

And on Thursday night, she along with an entire community, got to honor him.

"I really do appreciate you," said Bethany Witt.

At just 17 years old, Bethany Witt is lucky to be alive.

"I was like alright this is it and from then on it was weird and it just went black," she said.

She's also lucky Robert Moreland was home on September 21, 2016.

"My car just spun out and went out of control," said Witt.

"We just heard this horrific crash down on Rt. 2," said Moreland.

Robert ran toward the noise. What was waiting for him was a fiery crash with Bethany trapped inside.

"I opened the door and you couldn't see anything because of the smoke and fire. But I felt around inside and I felt Bethany," Moreland said. "I just picked her up, she felt light as a feather and I just pulled her out."

That act of bravery saved her life. Four months later, Robert gets the Recognition he deserves at the Byron Fire Department. An award for his "Willingness in a moment of need" presented in front of a crowd of people, including Bethany.

"I think God had everything to do with it. Just putting us in the right place at the right time," said Moreland.

Call it timing, call it divine intervention. But on Thursday night, people just called Robert Moreland a hero.