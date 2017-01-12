Hononegah bond referendum will be back on the ballot this April

A multi-million dollar bond referendum to fix Hononegah schools is back on the ballot this April.

Wednesday night, the board of education approved the ballot measure.



They want to sell nearly $18 million worth of bonds to cover construction costs and fees for a new field house addition.



It's to replace the dome that collapsed after an ice storm in 2015. The replacement facility will be a brick and mortar building, not a dome.



Homeowners would pay more in property taxes to fund it. The owner of a $100,000 house would pay $54 a year in additional property taxes.



It failed to get enough voter support in November. Now the board's vote puts it back on the April 4th ballot.



According to a news release from the school district, "The dome was built in 2003 with an expected life span of 20 years. The Educational Master Facility Planning process began during the 2015-2016 school year prior to the collapse of the dome in December 2015 at which time the dome had seven years remaining. Due to the collapse, the school needs indoor space for physical education, athletic, and community events."