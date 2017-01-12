Man pulls knife on Walgreens clerk, takes cash

The Walgreens on Charles Street was robbed Thursday night in Rockford.

Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. at the store on 2323 Charles Street.

They said the man pulled a knife on the clerk and asked for the money in her register.



Police said he ran way after taking some of the cash.



A K-9 tracked the suspect's scent to 8th Avenue, but he was never found.



The suspect is described as a white man, about 6-feet, 200-pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and a black scarf with white design over his face.



Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.