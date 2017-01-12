NIU freshman battles Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Northern Illinois freshman Paulina Castro found in December she has Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer. Her team has rallied around her since then, donning purple and dying hair purple. Ally Lehman even shaved her head in solidarity with Castro.

"What better way to show your support than by shaving your head," Lehman said. "She's going through a tough time while she's here. People won't understand. You might as well duplicate it. I have her back all the way through it."

Castro recently finished her second chemotherapy treatment. The Lady Huskies are hopeful for a full recovery for their teammate.

"She wants to be around the team as much as possible," head coach Lisa Carlsen said. "She loves what we're doing here. So the more normal we can keep it for her, the more fun we can keep it for her, that's all a positive as she continues to fight."

While she can't play, Castro is helping out on the bench. She's keeping stats, coaching a little bit and cheering on her teammates. Her positive attitude has helped spark the Lady Huskies to a 4-0 start in Mid-American Conference play.