License issues at Illinois DMVs

If you need a driver's license you might not be able to get one.

A database is down at DMVs across the state of Illinois, including Rockford's.

That means people who are getting their license in Illinois for the first time can't get one.

It also affects people trying to get commercial driver's licenses, however, license renewals are not impacted.

The Secretary of State's Office says it's trying to fix the problem and hopes the database will be back online Friday.