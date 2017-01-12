Freeport Housing Authority to begin $8 million renovation

A project that's been in the works for five years is finally taking shape for the Freeport Housing Authority.

The Mary Hosmer apartments in Freeport have been providing low-income housing since the early 1970s.

"I didn't have no place to go and they gladly accepted me and ever since then i been here and been doing good," said Mary Hosmer resident Terry Tatum.

But the years have taken their toll on the building, and FHA officials say it's time for an update.

"These are upgrades that I think needed to happen 10 years ago, we just didn't have the monies needed to make all the necessary upgrades," said Freeport Housing Authority CEO Larry Williams.

Soon, the FHA will begin an $8 million renovation at both the Mary Hosmer and Brewster Complexes. And they say it will all be done with money secured without any local tax increases.

"Really, what this is about is making sure that the Housing Authority can provide housing for another 20 to 30 years," said Williams.

Along with addressing structural issues like plumbing and elevator upgrades, FHA officials say there will also be some cosmetic updates like new appliances, flooring and kitchen layouts for more than 150 units.

"That will all be welcome," said Tatum. "I mean anything that will update the place, that's all good with me."

The construction will take about a year, but residents will have new homes to move back to.

"We have to relocate residents within our buildings and really start making the upgrades to improve the quality of life for our residents, so the real work starts now," said Williams.

Work the FHA hopes is all worth it, when residents walk into their new and improved apartments a year from now. The FHA says construction is scheduled to begin on the Mary Hosmer building by the end of the month.

