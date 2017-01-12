Rockford's downtown recognized by urban developers

It's not just some of us who think it Rockford's downtown is up and coming. City leaders were recently recognized with an award saying so.



According to a city news release, The City of Rockford proudly accepted a Congress for the New Urbanism Illinois (CNU-IL) Charter Award for the Downtown Strategic Action Plan on December 15, 2016 at the organization's annual award ceremony.



It looks at things like walkability, diversity, public transit and city spaces.

"It certainly demonstrates the leadership of our city council, the work of our staff, and that of our community partners as we collectively recognize the plans that were put forward over the last 10, 15 years for downtown," said Todd Cagnoni, Rockford's Community and Economic Development Director.

The strategic action plan Cagnoni is talking about is responsible for the bike and pedestrian paths downtown, planters on the state street bridge and Shop the Blocks.