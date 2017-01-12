Byron teachers union, school district still struggle to see eye-to-eye on new contract

Gridlock continues between the Byron School District and its teachers union about a new contract.

We heard from the school district Thursday.



It declared the two sides were at an impasse last month. Since that's the case, they're able to divulge details of the proposed contract.



The district released the information on this website.

"In any negotiations the goal should be to reach a good conclusion," said Edward Clift, the vice president of the Byron School Board and lead negotiator for the district. "To where in our schools, our students are not disrupted. Their education continues to be in a very positive manner as it always has been."

The district said an impasse doesn't mean a teacher's strike is inevitable. The district proposed meeting several times this month. The union says its eager to continue negotiations in February.