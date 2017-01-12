RPS 205 Bilingual Program moves across Rockford

Bilingual students in Rockford will be going to school on a different side of town next year.



It's a move officials have been considering since August, and this week, RPS 2015 got the final approval from it's school board. The Bilingual Program moves from Eisenhower Middle School to RESA Middle School and from Guilford High to Jefferson High School.



But, instead of moving the entire program all at once, the move only affects students new to the program or starting 6th grade or 9th grade for the next academic year.



"If you look at the map of our bilingual students, the majority of our students are from those areas where we are going to move the students right now, so they're going to be closer to their home," said Misael Nascimento, director of the Bilingual and Multicultural Services at RPS 205.



The move also coincides with a change in attendance boundaries for RPS students.



You can check out those updated maps below:



New High School Attendance Boundaries

New Middle School Attendance Boundaries