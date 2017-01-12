Rockford Police ask for help finding wanted suspects

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving some of the most violent crimes in the area, and is looking for information on the individuals wanted who remain at large.

Police are searching for the following people:

Coley Carwell, 15, wanted on first degree murder charges. Carwell is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Jamario Crawford, and shooting another teen the night of November 11.

Deeric King, 33, is wanted on attempted armed robbery charges. King is accused of attempting to rob a victim in the 1100 block of Van Wie Avenue November 23.

Frank Benjamin, 31, is wanted on possession of stolen property charges. Benjamin is accused of robbing a man of his money and car on Christmas night at the Quik Mart in the 3000 block of North Rockton Avenue.

Leomonz Davenport, 18, is wanted on aggravated vehicular hijacking charges. Davenport is accused of stealing a victim's car in the 500 block of North Pierpont Avenue July 26.

Johnny Dickens, 52, is wanted on aggravated battery charges. Dickens is accused of stabbing another man in the 1500 block of 9th Street on December 3.

Pictures of King, Benjamin and Dickens are attached. Pictures for Carwell and Davenport are not available at this time.