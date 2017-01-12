Taco Bell's new chalupa has shell made of chicken

IRVINE, CA (WREX) -- Taco Bell has unveiled its latest menu item, the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Officials say the taco shell is made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa has been tested in California and Missouri the past two years and will be revealed nationwide on January 26.

The chalupa also includes antibiotic-free chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch.

It will be available for $2.99, as well as in combo meals.