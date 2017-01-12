Identity of person killed in crash last week released

Authorities have released the name of the person killed in a traffic accident last week.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 36-year-old Amy Feliciano of Rockford was killed after a one-vehicle crash on Alpine and Guilford roads Monday, January 2.
The crash occurred during the early morning January 2 when Feliciano's vehicle collided with a brick wall.
