Identity of person killed in crash last week released - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Identity of person killed in crash last week released

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Authorities have released the name of the person killed in a traffic accident last week. 

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 36-year-old Amy Feliciano of Rockford was killed after a one-vehicle crash on Alpine and Guilford roads Monday, January 2.

The crash occurred during the early morning January 2 when Feliciano's vehicle collided with a brick wall. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.