Dixon Police search for car burglary suspects

The Dixon Police Department is asking for help finding multiple suspects who broke into cars at two different apartment complexes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the three people pictured above.

Police say they are suspects in car burglaries Wednesday night at Freedom Walk Apartments on the north side of town. They believe the group also broke into cars at Canterbury Apartments on Lowell Park Road early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Dixon Police.