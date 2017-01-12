Volunteers: Todd Smith uninterested during search for Katrina

Day two of the murder trial of Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife in 2012, continued Thursday.

Multiple people took the witness stand Thursday to describe their time as volunteers searching for Katrina in October 2012.

Two witnesses described Todd Smith as being on his phone during the search for Katrina a few days after her disappearance. One witness, Victoria Lehrke, said Smith didn't seem like he wanted to be there and that he was worried about getting his clothes dirty.



"He just looked at me and he was on the phone saying something about.... just kept brushing himself off like he was getting upset that grass or things were on him," says Lehrke. "And I was getting upset because I didn't think he was looking, he was doing the phone, and we were supposed to be looking for Katrina."

Another witness, volunteer Judy Lasala, said she thought Smith might trip and fall down because he was on his phone so much.

Retired Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigator Daniel Liston was called to the stand Thursday. Liston described investigating Katrina's disappearance near the area of Tetterhall Lane in Machesney Park. Liston says he took pictures of the Latham Street Bridge where Jennifer Lee testified seeing a stopped car and a woman on the bridge on the night of October 22, 2012.

Liston also made a diagram showing the distance between where Lee reported seeing the car, and where Katrina's car was later discovered near Ventura Boulevard and Obispo. Liston says they were less than a mile apart.

Defense attorney Margie O'Connor asked if Liston tested for blood anywhere on the bridge, which he said he didn't. Liston also told O'Connor the diagram was not to scale, although he did use a Mapquest computer generated program to create them.

An employee at a U.S. Cellular store testified about his interactions with Katrina in October of 2012. He says Katrina came into his store asking for help to check if her phone was being tracked. He told her it didn't have the GPS enabled. The witness says he noticed Katrina was very nervous, looking around, and didn't engage in small talk. He says she told him she thought either Todd or a female co-worker were following her. The witness also recalled Katrina saying she was currently staying in a separate house from Todd, and there was a possibility of divorce. He says he also asked Katrina if Todd had ever physically abused her. He says she didn't answer, put her head down, and then changed the subject.

One of Katrina's best friends, Ashley Cygan, says she was asked to be Katrina's maid of honor in her wedding. Cygan says she expressed concerns over the marriage to Katrina. Saying she knew how badly Katrina wanted children, and knew Todd had undergone a vasectomy. After sharing these concerns, Cygan says Katrina asked someone else to be her maid of honor, but still wanted Cygan at the wedding and the two remained friends. Cygan then described outings with Katrina where she recalled Todd calling or texting her multiple times throughout the night. She says this overbearing nature caused Katrina to leave their outings early some night.

Retired Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Vincent Lindberg recalled how Todd Smith acted while being interviewed after Katrina was reported missing. Lindberg said Smith was fidgeting and continued to rub his head. Lindberg says Smith was somewhat uncooperative and asked why he had to be separated from friend Bruce Edlund while the two were being interviewed. Lindberg says he also did research on Katrina's life insurance policy which lists Todd Smith as the primary beneficiary and Bruce Edlund as the secondary. Lindberg says Smith also shared two different recollections of the last night he saw Katrina alive. Lindberg also says he told Smith there was a video recording that showed someone leaving the car near Ventura and Obispo and heading towards Smith's home on Tetterhall lane. After this, Lindberg says Smith acted very agitated and upset. At one point saying, "Nope, not me."

Court went into recess before the defense could cross examine Lindberg.

Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

Watch full coverage of today's court proceedings on 13 News at 5 & 6 on WREX. Follow reporter Mary Sugden on Twitter @MarySugden13 for all the latest updates from court.