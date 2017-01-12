EPA alleges Fiat Chrysler violated Clean Air Act

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that Fiat Chrysler allegedly violated the Clean Air Act by failing to disclose engine software in some of their models.

The EPA says that some Jeep Grand Cherokee models and Dodge Ram 1500 diesel trucks sold in the U.S. from 2014-2016 contained engine management software that increased emissions from those vehicles. The EPA says Fiat Chrysler failed to disclose that software.

The allegations cover around 104,000 vehicles.

The EPA says failing to disclose the software in question is a "serious violation of the law."

The Clean Air Act requires vehicle manufacturers go through a certification process to make sure their vehicles meet federal emissions standards. As part of the certification process, automakers are required to disclose and explain any software that may alter how a vehicle emits air pollution.

The EPA alleges that Fiat Chrysler did not disclose the engine software located in the vehicles in question.

Fiat Chrysler released a statement Thursday, saying they are "disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation with respect to the emissions control technology employed in the company’s 2014-16 model year light duty 3.0-liter diesel engines," adding that the company intends to "work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably and to assure the EPA and FCA US customers that the company’s diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements."

None of the vehicles in question were produced at the Fiat Chrysler plant in Belvidere. The Belvidere plant manufactured the Jeep Compass and Patriot, as well as the Dodge Dart over the past few years. The plant is going through re-tooling to produce the Jeep Grand Cherokee. That process should be finished in the next few months.

Click here to read the full statement from Fiat Chrysler.