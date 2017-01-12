Boylan principal to step down at the end of the school year

The principal of Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford will be stepping down and taking on a new role at the school at the end of the school year.

Principal Jerry Kerrigan will step down as the school’s principal on June 30. He has spent the past four years in the role, having taken over the position in January 2013.

Kerrigan will remain at Boylan as the Facilities and Operations Director. He will also have the opportunity to teach and coach at the school.

Kerrigan has been at Boylan for the past 39 years. Some of his roles include teacher, department chair, football and baseball coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal.

In a release sent out Thursday morning, Boylan President Amy Ott thanked Kerrigan for his years of service, adding that the school was grateful that he will continue working at Boylan in a different role.

The school says the search for a new principal will begin immediately.