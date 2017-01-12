Man robbed while warming up his car on Guilford Thursday

Rockford Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home Thursday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the 2100 block of Guilford around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on a report of an armed robbery.

The victim told police that he had left his car running outside to warm up and when he came back, a man in a ski mask and armed with a gun stole his money.

The suspect ran away on foot after the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Rockford Police are reminding residents to not leave their cars running outside unattended. They say those vehicles become easy targets for criminals to steal, or it gives time to thieves to wait for potential victims returning to their cars.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.