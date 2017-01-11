Rescue dogs look for homes in Stateline

A group of volunteers is helping some furry friends find their forever home, and for these dogs, it's been a rough life.

"Many of our dogs we get in don't know how to play," said Chris Wallen, President of the Labrador Education and Rescue Network, or LEARN. "They don't know how to swim, they don't know what a tug toy is, so it's all about this.

They don't know all of these things because these Labrador Retrievers were raised on a breeding farm in northern Wisconsin.

"They were all living out doors, little contact with humans, and mostly being fed just bread," said Wallen.

Yuki and Buky are just two out of dozens of Labradors who were rescued by the LEARN, and now they're learning what it's like to be free.

"They're very loving and they just want to give back and just be your friend," said Wallen.

LEARN started a project called operation peanut's promise, which started in memory of Peanut, a lab who couldn't be saved.

"Because there was so much inbreeding and such poor nutrition and such little vetting, he had a lot of neurological issues and he didn't make it," said Wallen.

Because of Peanut, LEARN dedicated it's network to helping other Labradors recover from these kinds of situations.

"Just having everyone come together and help them and make them dogs, they weren't getting to be dogs," added Wallen.

Now, they're forming a bond that can only be found between a dog and it's owner.

"Once you rescue a dog, that dog kind of understands that you've given them something that they never would have had and they're closer to you," said Katie Wolff, foster mom of Yuki and Bucky.

Forever leaving a paw-print on these owners' hearts.



If you are interested in adopting a Labrador from LEARN or donating to the cause, click here.