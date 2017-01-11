Luis Anaya found guilty for the 2011 Rockford shooting death of Brandon Wright

A Winnebago County judge finds the man accused of shooting and killing Brandon Wright guilty on 4 out of the 6 counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say after a fight at Murphey's Pub and Grill on November 12, 2011, Luis Anaya followed 23-year-old Brandon Wright and shot him, thinking he was actually David Mordich, the person he had just gotten in a fight with.

It was a case of mistaken identity, but the point of contention was over who actually shot Wright. Prosecutors say Anaya was found by police in Mexico 4 years after the shooting.

Anaya was also found guilty of an aggravated discharge of a deadly weapon and will be sentenced on March 6 at 10 a.m.

Anaya faces 45 years to life in prison.