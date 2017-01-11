Athlete of the Week - Mylee McCracken

Harlem senior bowler Mylee McCracken is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. She's looking to make her fourth straight appearance at state.

"It's all about the team actually," McCracken said. "I don't think about it as myself. I contribute to everyone else and that's my job is to help everyone else along the way."

Harlem finished fourth at state last year. McCracken hopes to help the Lady Huskies finish a few spots higher this year.