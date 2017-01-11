Jordan Howard named to Pro Bowl

Chicago Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard is heading to the Pro Bowl as Chicago's lone participant in the NFL's version of the all-star game. Howard replaces Arizona's David Johnson, who pulled out of the game with an injury.
Howard carried the ball 252 times for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season. He was one of the few bright spots in a 3-13 season for the Bears.
