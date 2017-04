Visitation services have now been set for WREX assignment editor Mark Mayhew, who passed away Tuesday evening.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in Honquest Family Funeral Home. A time of sharing will directly follow the services.

Honquest Family Funeral Home is located at 4311 N. Mulford Road in Loves Park.

For a look back at Mark's life, click here.