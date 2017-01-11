School bus crash in Carroll County

Crews are on the scene of a school bus accident in Carroll County.
Fire crews from the Shannon Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and an SUV. The accident is on Shannon Route near the railroad tracks south of town.
There were students on the bus. The fire department says that early reports indicate that the students are all fine.
It is not known at this time what school district the bus is from.
This report will be updated.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.