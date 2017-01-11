Roads still icy Thursday morning; cold temps overnight tonight

A Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect for the Stateline until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The issue throughout Thursday morning will be freezing drizzle which will keep roads slick in spots through the morning commute.

There may be a few spots of black ice to watch out for. Sidewalks may also be very slippery. Avoid abrupt braking or steering if you hit a slick spot.

We should be drying out as we move into the afternoon. The high Thursday will be about 27 degrees, with wind speeds of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 10 degrees with wind chill values down below zero.

We will see a high of 22 on Friday, then highs in the lower to mid 30's over the weekend.

We'll keep you posted on our 13 Weather Authority Facebook page and on 13 News Today, or you can stay updated on our Interactive Radar.

Take it easy tonight!