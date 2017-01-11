Rockford man faces federal child porn charges

A Rockford man was indicted Tuesday on federal child pornography charges.
Pierre Hayes, 27, has been charged with three counts of transporting child pornography via the Internet. The alleged crimes occurred in 2015.
Each count carries a sentence of between 5 and 20 years in prison , as well as a $250,000 fine.
