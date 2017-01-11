Rochelle now a train quiet zone - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rochelle now a train quiet zone

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCHELLE (WREX) -

Anyone who has been in Rochelle lately may have noticed things have been quite a bit quieter than usual.

That is because for the past few months the city has been part of a quiet zone where trains are not allowed to sound their horns unless there is an emergency.

The ordinance began October 1, and gave conductors 30 days to adjust to the new rules and have since helped keep everything much more peaceful. 

The City of Rochelle has spent the past few year working to gain the quiet zone designation. Some of the requirements included installing advance warning signage, flashing signals at crossings and adding medians.

