13 WREX assignment editor Mark Mayhew passes away

Mark Allen Mayhew of Rockford, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 while surrounded by loved ones at SwedishAmerican Hospital. He was 60.

He was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Romeoville, Ill. to parents Russel and Leona Mayhew.

Mark graduated from Romeoville High School in 1974. He graduated from Western Kentucky University, where he played on the school’s football team. Mark loved to travel, and spent part of his early 20s in Europe. During his time there, he attended Universite Paul Valery, Montpellier III.



Mark worked as a news assignment editor in Evansville, Ind. before moving to Rockford in 1992. That’s when he joined then-WNTA radio news. For 20 years Mark produced a news radio talk show with a uniqueness that was bolstered by his knowledge of trivia, cars and the community. While there, he earned the nickname Mr. Know It All.



After layoffs at WNTA, Mark moved to a different side of the broadcast world. He was welcomed to 13 WREX in December 2012. He worked as a producer and assignment editor for the team.



“We hired Mark in 2012 after his time at WNTA came to an end. Mark was highly intelligent and able to learn the television business quickly and move through a number of important roles. He made WREX a kinder, gentler place," says 13 WREX General Manager John Chadwick.



Mark’s kindness and support transformed his role in to a mentor for young reporters, an advocate for the community, and a cheerleader for the 13 WREX team.



“Mark’s heart drove our newsroom. Not only was he passionate about his work, he cared deeply about his co-workers. Their happiness was his happiness. We are all better journalists and better people having worked next to Mark,” says 13 WREX News Director Josh Morgan.

Mark is survived by his parents Leona and Russel; his sister Mary; his longtime girlfriend Sylvia Eggleston Markley of Rockford; a son Erik Mayhew and a grandson of Charleston, S.C.; cousins, nieces and nephews; many friends from his days at radio and in community; and his friends and coworkers at 13 WREX.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in Honquest Family Funeral Home. A time of sharing will directly follow the services.

Honquest Family Funeral Home is located at 4311 N. Mulford Road in Loves Park.



Please join us tonight on 13 News at 5, 6 and 10 as we celebrate our beloved friend and assignment editor.