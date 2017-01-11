Weaver's triple double leads Stillman Valley to win over Lutheran

The Big Northern girls basketball race just got a little tighter after Stillman Valley knocked off Rockford Lutheran, 69-65, behind a triple double from Stillman senior Macy Weaver.

Weaver tallied 21 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks, helping the Lady Cardinals win a hard-fought battle with the Lady Crusaders.

Kailyn Strawbridge hit a three late in the first half to give Lutheran a 34-32 edge at the break. The Lady Crusaders led by three after three, but Weaver erupted in the fourth quarter, showing her all-around game by scoring, assisting, rebounding and defending down the stretch. She got an old-fashioned three point play to give Stillman Valley the lead for good.

"My team always gets me going," Weaver, a University of Arkansas commit, said. "We work so hard. I know what they have and they know what I have. It's just complete trust."

Maris Daleo added 16 points for the Lady Cardinals, who had five players score in double figures. Stillman Valley and Lutheran each have one loss in conference play now. With just one conference matchup between each team in the Big Northern, every conference game is critical for a BNC title.