President Obama gives farewell speech to crowd of thousands in Chicago

President Barack Obama says in his farewell address that in 10 days the world will witness the peaceful transfer of power to a new president, drawing some jeers ahead of Donald Trump's presidency.



"Because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started," says Obama.



Obama says he committed to Trump that his administration would "ensure the smoothest possible transition" just as his predecessor, President George W. Bush, did for him.



The outgoing president says in Chicago "it's up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face."



"Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society," says Obama.



Obama says the nation's politics need to reflect "the decency" of the American people.



"But that potential will only be realized if our democracy works only if our politics better reflects the decency of our people," said the President. "Only if all of us, regardless of party affiliation or party interest, restore the sense of common purpose