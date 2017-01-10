NIU rallies to beat Kent State in overtime

NIU's men's basketball trailed by as much as 13 in the second half, but rallied to claim a 74-70 road win at Kent State on Tuesday night at the M.A.C. Center. Senior Marin Maric scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading four Huskies in double figures in the contest.



Sophomore and Rockford native Laytwan Porter came off the bench to add 12 points while sophomore Jaylen Key added 11 points.



NIU (10-6, 2-1 MAC) shot 47.1 percent (16-of-34) in the second half to overcome the 13-point deficit and outrebounded Kent State, 44-35. The Golden Flashes came into the contest ranked ninth in the nation in rebounding margin.



The Huskies also outscored the Golden Flashes 27-5 off turnovers and made 21 free throws while allowing Kent State just 13 free throw attempts.



NIU will continue its two-game Ohio road swing on Saturday when the Huskies visit Bowling Green.