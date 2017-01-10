Mother of RPS 205 student: Son waited an hour for bus, says late bus policy unclear

Some Rockford Public School buses arrived late Tuesday morning because of the weather but some parents say they were never notified by the district.

"This morning I got a text from my son at approximately 8:38 a.m., and he'd been there since about 10 after 8 and he said, 'Mom, my bus hasn't been here yet,'" Cheryl Herron, of Rockford said.

Rockford Public Schools posted on social media Tuesday morning that the buses were delayed but Herron says she never received any communication from the school and her son waited for an hour for his school bus to arrive.

He came inside and missed school for the day. After that Herron says she spent two hours trying to get information from the district and is still unclear if her son is excused.

"I think there is a huge lack of communication and I find it rather unbelievable that they don't know the exact policies," Herron said. "Because you talk to one person and they tell you the policy is this. You talk to another person and they say the policy is this."

13 News has reached out to the school district about communication protocols for the district are. We will update you when we hear from officials.