Rockford police search for suspect after armed robbery on Oak Knolls Avenue

Rockford Police are looking for a suspect after a woman is robbed on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 300 block of Oak Knolls Avenue. Police say the victim told them she went to the bank to withdraw money and as she was driving down Peter Avenue toward her house she saw a car following her.

She pulled into her driveway and lost sight of the suspect but as she approached her side door, police say the suspect ran up to her and told her to "give [him] all the money."

Police say the woman screamed and the suspect pushed her to the ground and pointed a gun at her head. Police say the suspect made off with her purse, got into a car and took off.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6-feet tall, 200-250 lbs, wearing dark clothes and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.