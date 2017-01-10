RPS 205 publishes contract negotiation offers

Rockford Public Schools is in contract negotiations with the district's bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and nutrition services workers.
Today the district posted it's final contract offers with the Illinois Labor Relations Board. You can find that breakdown here.
RPS 205 says it will will continue to negotiate in good faith, and additional collective bargaining sessions are scheduled with each union.
