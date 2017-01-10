Music "tryouts" for RPS 205 5th graders

Flutes, tubas, trumpets, and more ended up in the hands of 5th grade Rockford students as part of an annual tradition.

Student volunteers with Lincoln Middle School helped the 5th graders in Rockford Public Schools decide which instrument they might like to play for band or orchestra next year.

One student volunteer says she gives the 5th graders some simple advice as they try out the instruments.



"I tell them try it again. It's difficult, but you'll get used to it," said Jayla Brown, East High School Freshman.

The event takes place every year for 5th graders in the Rockford Public School District.