VanVleet All-Star Game fundraiser planned for February

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce its first joint event with Toronto Raptors rookie and Rockford native Fred VanVleet in hosting the FVV All-Star Party on Feb. 19 at the District Bar & Grill in downtown Rockford.

The event is a fundraising party to help bring additional sports tournaments and events to the Rockford region. Proceeds will go to the RACVB Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on enhancing the community through projects like Forest City Beautiful, and Rockford 5-0 Youth Basketball. The RACVB aims to help VanVleet establish a new basketball camp and tournament at the UW Health Sports Factory this summer.

The FVV All-Star Party includes musical performances sponsored by Urban Equity Properties from local musicians Ashleye Armelin and RAJU. In addition, there will be a silent auction, buffet dinner and the NBA All-Star game will be on throughout the night for fans to enjoy.

FVV All-Star Party Schedule:

5 p.m. – Doors open, Silent Auction begins, VIP Meet & Greet

6 p.m. – Pre-game show by RAJU

7 p.m. - NBA All-Star Game begins

8 p.m. - Halftime Show featuring Ashleye Armelin

8:30 p.m. – Silent Auction winners announced

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available at The District Bar & Grill or online at www.gorockford.com/allstarparty. This event is open to all ages; however, alcohol will be served with valid photo ID.

General Tickets -- $30

- includes game-day food buffet

- Live music performances, silent auction and more

VIP Package -- $50

- includes game-day food buffet

- Live music performances, silent auction and more

- guaranteed meet & greet and autograph with Fred VanVleet

“We are very excited to host our first event with our new Sports Brand Ambassador Fred VanVleet,” said Josh Albrecht, RACVB director of marketing and public affairs. “We hope the community embraces this new event and helps us raise funds to bring additional youth sports programming to the region.”