Rivets add NIU player to summer roster

A new face in DeKalb is planned to be a familiar one in Rivets Stadium this summer.

The Rockford Rivets announced on Tuesday that they have signed Northern Illinois University catcher Mike Roberson for the Northwoods League season. Roberson, a 21-year-old Chicagoland native, is a transfer from Mesa Community College.

“Mike is expected to be the No. 1 catcher at NIU,” said Rivets manager Brian Smith, a Northern alumnus and former captain. “He is transferring in after having a lot of success in junior college. The NIU coaching staff has a lot of confidence in this kid. We are hoping that Mike can bring in a veteran attitude to a young offensive group.”

Last year at MCC, Roberson hit .291 with two home runs and 35 RBI. He committed just four errors and had a .975 fielding percentage.

Roberson is returning to the Mid-American Conference. After graduation from Bartlett High School, he appeared in seven games as a freshman at Ball State and was 0-for-8.