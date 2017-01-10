Blackhawks send NHL-high four players to All-Star Game

The Chicago Blackhawks will have an NHL-most four representatives at the 2017 NHL All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 29 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Goaltender Corey Crawford, defenseman Duncan Keith and forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will all represent the Blackhawks in the NHL All-Star Game.

Crawford owns a 14-8-3 record this season alongside a 2.34 goals against average and a .925 save percentage, which is sixth in the league (min. 20 starts). He has collected two shutouts and will be making his second NHL All-Star appearance (2015). In nine straight starts from Oct. 24 – Nov. 13, he posted a record of 7-0-2.

Kane, who will make his sixth appearance in an NHL All-Star Game (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016), was selected by the fans as a captain of last year’s Central Division team. He currently is tied for second in the league in total points with 44. His 32 assists this season also rank second in the NHL. Last year’s Hart Memorial Trophy winner for NHL MVP, became the sixth Blackhawks player in team history to record 700 career points when he tallied a goal and assist on Dec. 29.

Keith has tallied 27 assists this season to rank second in the NHL among defensemen. He has played in all 42 Blackhawks games and will be making his fourth appearance in the NHL All-Star Game (2008, 2011, 2015).

Toews, a six-time NHL All-Star (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016), has 20 points this season (7G, 13A). The Blackhawks Captain ranks fourth in the league (min. 500 faceoffs) with a 58.3 faceoff win percentage. He has tallied two or more points in four games this season and on Jan. 6, he scored his 258th career goal to move him into a tie for ninth on the Blackhawks all-time goal scoring list.

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.