Rockford Police investigate shooting near Orange and Broadway

Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Orange Street and Broadway. The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two cars were shooting at each other in the area and one of the cars crashed into two parked cars in the 100 block of Broadway.

One person in the crashed car was shot in the arm. Police say after the car crashed, the victim and the other people in the car got out and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are continuing to investigate this crime.