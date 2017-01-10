Jury selection underway in Todd Smith murder trial; opening statements could begin Wed.

Jury selection for the Todd Smith murder trial was going on all day Tuesday, and opening statements could begin Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only 11 jurors had been selected. Winnebago County Deputy State's Attorney Jim Brun says they still need to choose a final juror, plus at least three to four alternates.

Once all the jurors are in place, the trial can begin with opening statements. Brun says he believes that will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Todd Smith is on trial, accused of killing his wife Katrina back in 2012. Police say Katrina left her home in October of 2012 to run errands, and never came back.

The next month Todd Smith, of Machesney Park, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

